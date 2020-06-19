San Diego County’s unemployment rate remains at 15%

A deep marine layer and onshore flow will keep San Diego’s weather on the cool side again Saturday, May 23, 2020, but high pressure building aloft will bring a sharp warm-up next week, forecasters said. (Drone 5 San Diego)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – With the coronavirus still looming large over the economy, the unemployment rate in San Diego County remained steady at 15% in May, same as the previous month, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The 15% rate was well above the 2.8% rate from May 2019 and above the national unemployment rate of 13%. The unemployment rate for California in May was 15.9%.

According to the EDD, total non-farm employment in San Diego County increased by 18,200 jobs between April and May to reach about 1.31 million. It was the first increase in non-farm employment since February. Farm jobs increased by 200 month-over-month.

The leisure and hospitality sector led the monthly increase by adding 7,900 jobs, where a gain of 9,100 jobs in food services and drinking places offset 1,900 lost accommodation jobs.

Health services jobs increased by 6,300 while educational services cut payrolls by 800 positions.

The largest decrease in jobs was in government, with 4,700 jobs lost.

Compared to May 2019, San Diego lost 195,800 non-farm jobs. Agricultural employment cut payrolls by 600 positions year-over-year.

Leisure and hospitality took the biggest hit, losing 91,200 jobs since May 2019. Trade, transportation and utility industries lost 31,600 positions.