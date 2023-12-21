SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s new “Blue Envelope” program to bridge communication between those with special needs and law enforcement has been rolling out at local agencies across the county over the last two months after it was unanimously adopted by the Board of Supervisors.

The free, voluntary program offers identification materials to San Diegans with conditions or disabilities — like autism, dementia or anxiety — that often are not outwardly noticeable, but inform the way a person interacts with others as a way of flagging to officers that they require additional accommodations or awareness.

County officials say this will help alleviate misunderstandings that may arise during interactions with law enforcement.

“The Blue Envelope Program is part of our commitment to foster connection and understanding of the people we serve,” San Diego Sheriff Kelly Martinez said in a statement on Thursday.

The county Board of Supervisors approved the program in a vote in early October. Since then, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has been rolling out the program in partnership with other local law enforcement agencies and community organizations.

As of December, nine law enforcement agencies have officially started participating in the program alongside SDSO, as well as 18 community organizations like the Metropolitan Transit System, Autism Society of San Diego, San Diego Veterans Coalition and Alzheimer’s San Diego.

Five city police departments — San Diego, Oceanside, National City, El Cajon and Coronado — are also working towards joining, according to SDSO.

These participating groups help distribute no-cost packets with Blue Envelope-branded materials like a seatbelt cover, lanyard, sticker, pin and wallet card that can be displayed on one’s body or vehicle to guide interactions with law enforcement during a service call or emergency.

The envelope itself can also be used to put that person’s identification, medical information, instructions regarding communication preferences or any other pertinent documents that would be offered to an officer in encounters like a traffic stop.

A map of the locations were Blue Envelopes can be picked up is available on SDSO’s website.

There is no registry component to the program. It is also not binding for participants: SDSO says it is self-implemented through an individual’s voluntary use of the Blue Envelope-branded materials.

Officers with the agencies participating in the program have been trained to recognize the Blue Envelope logo during interactions with civilians.

“Keeping neurodivergent individuals safe is very personal to me, especially as a parent,” Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer said in a September statement on the program. Lawson-Remer introduced the program to the board alongside Supervisor Jim Desmond.

“Through the Blue Envelope Program, our Sheriff Deputies and first responders are going to be trained on the best practices for interacting with people like my daughter,” she continued, “this is an important step toward creating a safer, more inclusive San Diego County.”