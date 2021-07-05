San Diego County’s average gas price rises to highest level since 2014

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose one-tenth of a cent Monday to $4.282, its highest amount since May 1, 2014.

The average price has increased 12 of the past 14 days, increasing 5.5 cents, including six-tenths of a cent Sunday, to according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.6 cents higher than one week ago, 7.3 cents more than one month ago and $1.17 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.10 since the start of the year because of a sharp increase in the oil price and increased demand due to more people driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The large price increase from one year ago is mainly the result of significant decreases during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.