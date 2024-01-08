SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — In the fight against systemic homelessness in San Diego County, Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer is trying to rally the Board of Supervisors to make a generational investment to get people off the streets.

“We’re looking at training behavioral health care workers, because know we are on track to be about 18,000 workers short countywide. We’re also looking at building out more beds so people who are in the hospital, but don’t need to be there anymore — they have an intersection of medical issues, behavioral health issues, they need ongoing care and recuperative care, but they don’t need to be in the hospital — they have a place to go. Because right now they just end up out on the streets,” said Lawson-Remer, District 3 Supervisor.

As the race for Supervisor heats up, homelessness will be front and center as an issue for politicians.

Lawson-Remer says she wants to be a shrewd financial player, leveraging the county’s excess COVID-19 money to get even more federal assistance for major investments into the homeless crisis.

The plan is to hire 18,000 Health and Human Services workers to attempt to assist in the transitioning of homeless people into a housing and rehabilitation.

Lawson-Remer has earmarked as much as $66 million for the effort.

The issue is expected to be brought to the full Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.