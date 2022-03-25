SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County’s unemployment rate dipped to 4% in February, down from 4.7% in January, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The 4% rate was also down from the 7.9% rate in February 2021.

According to the EDD, total nonfarm employment in San Diego County increased by 16,500 jobs between January and February, while the agricultural sector added 500 jobs.

Professional and business services saw the largest gains among all industry sectors, adding 6,100 jobs over the past month. Other gains were seen in educational and health services — up 4,800 jobs — and leisure and hospitality, which went up 4,200.

Trade, transportation and utilities — which went down 2,700 jobs — registered the largest decline over the past month. Manufacturing also saw a decline of 800 jobs.

Year over year, nonfarm employment increased by 104,300 jobs between February 2021 and last month, an increase of 7.5%, according to the EDD.

