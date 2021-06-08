San Diego County to move into yellow tier Wednesday, Fletcher says

SAN DIEGO — The county will move into the less-restrictive yellow tier in the state’s reopening system on Wednesday, according to county leaders.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher made the announcement at a Tuesday morning news conference. He said they got word from the state that the county’s adjusted case rate remained low for a second consecutive week, allowing the county to move into the new tier.

Loosened restrictions go into place on Wednesday, Fletcher said. The updated guidance for businesses comes a week before California is set to fully reopen its economy and ditch the reopening system altogether.

In the yellow tier, outdoor music venues can increase to 67% capacity, restaurants and gyms can be at 50% capacity — indoor and outdoor — indoor bars can be at 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer, and outdoor gatherings can expand to 200 people.

Business owners told FOX 5 on Monday that the real game changer will be June 15.

