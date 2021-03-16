San Diego County to enter red tier Wednesday

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County will enter the less-restrictive red tier Wednesday, according to data released Tuesday from the California Department of Public Health.

The red tier allows for many businesses to open indoors at 25% capacity, including restaurants, movie theaters and places of worship. Gyms can open indoors at 10% capacity and personal care services can open indoors with modifications. Schools can reopen for in-person instruction once a county has been in the red tier for a minimum of two weeks.

“This is another strong step forward in our responsible recovery from COVID-19,” Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the Board of Supervisors, said. “While it has been a long year, particularly for our gyms and restaurants, the vaccine has given us hope that we can not only save lives, but get our way of life back.”

State officials modified California’s four-tiered blueprint to shift tier thresholds to allow slightly higher case rates per 100,000 population once 2 million vaccines were deployed to the hardest-hit communities. That benchmark was hit last week.

The floor for the purple tier moved to 10 daily cases per 100,000 population. As of Tuesday’s state update, San Diego County has an adjusted case rate of 6.8 per 100,000. Last week, the county had a case rate of 8.8 per 100,000.

The county must remain the red tier for at least three weeks before it can move to a less restrictive tier. The county must post two consecutive weeks of data in the orange tier before it can advance.

San Diego County public health officials reported 178 new COVID-19 infections Monday, increasing the total to 265,649. No new deaths were reported. The death toll remains at 3,452.

Of 8,659 tests reported Monday, 2% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average is 2.9%.

Hospitalizations on Monday increased to 300 from Sunday’s 297, while patients in intensive care beds remained at 95. There are 69 staffed, available ICU beds in San Diego County.

There were no new community outbreaks reported Monday, with 15 reported in the last seven days. Cases associated with those outbreaks totaled 62.