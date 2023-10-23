SAN DIEGO — A San Diego County supervisor is putting the proposed 28th U.S. Constitutional amendment to stop gun violence front and center at the County Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer is bringing legislation forward to support the sweeping federal legislative change proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“I think it’s so vital for us to be able to have basic common-sense gun safety regulations in our community,” Lawson-Remer said.

The proposed 28th amendment would alter the age for buying a gun from 18 to 21, ban assault-style weapons for civilian use, create a universal background check for all gun purchases and create a mandatory waiting period to buy a firearm.

“I have, this is personal, no issue with guns or gun owners, none, I have serious issues with gun violence,” Governor Gavin Newsom said.

The proposed amendment faces serious opposition and seems unlikely to pass. A constitutional amendment can be passed by two-thirds of the House and Senate or by two-thirds of the states in the union.

On Tuesday, supervisors will be put on record whether they support the idea.

“Keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and frankly keeping guns out of the hands of people with a history of mental illness is one of the most important things we can do to keep our community safe,” said Lawson Remer.