San Diego County stays in red tier on state watchlist

SAN DIEGO — The county’s status on the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list was unchanged Tuesday.

San Diego County remains in the red tier with an adjusted case rate of 6.8. The unadjusted case rate per 100,000 residents is 7.2, according to the state. A move to the purple tier would’ve meant more restrictions for businesses already operating with capacity limits.

San Diego Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten announced Wednesday that a new health equity metric would be used to determine how quickly a county may advance through the reopening plan.

A community can only be as well as its unhealthiest quartile, she said, and while counties with a large disparity between the least and most sick members of a community will not be punished for the disparity by sliding back into more restrictive tiers, such a disparity will stop counties from advancing to less-restrictive tiers.

According to the state guidelines, the health equity will measure socially determined health circumstances, such as a community’s transportation, housing, access to health care and testing, access to healthy food and parks.

Neighborhoods are grouped and scored by census tracts on the Healthy Places Index. Some of the unhealthiest neighborhoods include Logan Heights, Valencia Park, downtown El Cajon and National City.

According to state data released Tuesday, the county’s health equity metric is 5.7%.

Wooten said that complicated metric will be explained this week when the state releases an official “playbook” of how it is calculated and what it means to communities throughout the state as they attempt to reopen.