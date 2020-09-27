SAN DIEGO — The county began accepting applications this week for a new emergency rental assistance program that aims to help up to 8,000 households in San Diego.

The County of San Diego Emergency Rental Assistance Program will provide one-time grants of up to $3,000 to cover a maximum of two months rent for eligible households financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications will be accepted from Sept. 24 to Oct. 8 then applicants will be selected through a random lottery. Assistance will be paid directly to the landlord.

The Board of Supervisors allocated $24 million in funding for the emergency rental assistance program. The funds are available to renters who have experienced financial hardship directly related to COVID-19 because of a loss of income or increase in medical expenses.

Households must fall under the 60% Area Median Income requirement to qualify. A single-person household can earn up to $48,540 and a four-person household can earn up to $69,300. Only one application per household will be accepted and the applicant’s landlord must agree to participate in the program in order for the county to process the emergency rental assistance grant.

The county said residents who live in cities with their own COVID-19 rental relief program are not eligible for the county program unless their city’s funds have already been depleted.

You can find more information about the program and apply during the two-week application period here. Those who apply will be able to check their application status online at any point during the process.