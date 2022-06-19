VISTA, Calif. – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing teenager, authorities said.

17-yeard-old Lawrence Rugley was last seen in the 200 block of West Los Angeles Drive in Vista. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for the teen overhead via a helicopter.

Rugley is described as a Black male who was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue sweatpants, and checkered Vans.

Officials ask that if you see the teen, you call 911 immediately. “Do not approach Lawrence as he has been violent and aggressive today at his residence before he went missing,” officials said in a tweet.

