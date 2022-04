SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing elderly woman with dementia.

According to officials, 67-year-old Alisa Liston was last seen leaving her home in the 1400 block of Melrose Drive wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, a white baseball cap, and flip-flops.

Anyone with information on Alisa’s whereabouts is encouraged to reach out to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.