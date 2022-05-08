SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals has fallen by seven people to 94, according to the latest state data out Sunday.

The number of those patients in intensive care as of Sunday decreased by two to 12, while the total number of available hospital beds in the county decreased by 10 to 264.

Those numbers came three days after local health officials reported 1,926 new cases if COVID-19 and six additional deaths associated with the virus.

A total of 4,110 cases were reported during the past week compared to 2,977 infections identified the previous week, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

The percentage of positive tests reported to the county was 5.2%, up more than 1.5% from this time last month.

With a wave of cases coming before prom and graduation season, the county HHSA on Thursday reminded parents and teens to get up to date on their vaccinations and boosters and to take other preventive measures to avoid getting sick.

“When large groups of people gather indoors, the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 increases,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, county deputy public health officer. “Having all the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, wearing a mask indoors, washing your hands and taking other precautions is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

More than 2.95 million or 93.7% of San Diegans age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated, while more than 2.61 million or 83.1% are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,310,571 or 58.2% of 2,252,277 eligible San Diegans have received a booster shot.

“Vaccinations are still the best protection we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” Kaiser said. “However, treatments reduce the risk of hospitalization and death for people who get COVID-19, whether they have been vaccinated or not. Treatment is available throughout San Diego.”

The county’s cumulative totals from throughout the pandemic increased to 763,422 infections and 5,244 deaths as of Thursday’s data.

The county only reports COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays.

