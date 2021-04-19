San Diego County sees average gas price drop slightly

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped three-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.006, one day after rising one tenth of a cent.

The average price has risen in 64 of the past 70 days, increasing 52.9 cents, including 1.1 cents on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 2.8 cents higher than one week ago, 8.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.156 greater than one year ago.

The average price has exceeded $4 because of “the continued recovery of fuel demand in Southern California and anticipation that demand will only grow once more pandemic-related restrictions are lifted” and oil prices continuing to stay at higher levels, which adds to the cost of producing gasoline, according to Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California

