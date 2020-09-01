San Diego County sees 267 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

SAN DIEGO — Public health leaders reported 267 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and six additional deaths.

Four percent of 6,986 tests reported to the county Aug. 31 were positive cases. The data shows four women and two men with underlying medical conditions died from the virus. Their ages ranged from late 40s to late 80s.

One new community outbreak was identified in a restaurant or bar setting. There have been 16 community outbreaks in the past seven days.

San Diego County remains in tier 2 or the red tier under the new state monitoring metrics.

