Rainy weather prompts several road closures in San Diego County on Sunday. (KSWB Photo)

SAN DIEGO — The first week of 2023 is expected to be a wet one in San Diego County. The storm system also brings gusty winds.

The Department of Public Works announced several road closures Sunday morning due to flooding and downed trees from the weather conditions. Here’s a list of areas affected as of 8 a.m.

Spring Valley:

Quarry Road is closed between State Route 125 to Lakeview Drive.

Escondido:

The Escondido County Club dip is closed at Harmony Grove Road.

Vista:

Melrose way is closed from Marsopa Drive to Sunset Drive due to a tree down.

Ramona:

The intersection of Kelly Avenue and Letton Street is closed; Kelly Avenue is closed from Pala Street to Julian Street; and Letton Street is closed from Main Street to Raymond Street.

Officials like Carlos Michel from the Department of Public Works have encouraged drivers to slow down and drive carefully during rain and other weather conditions.

“Just a reminder for people, when it’s raining, slow down, get off your phones and pay attention to the road,” said Michel. “The stuff that we’ve seen is just people driving too fast. When you see cones, especially slow down because there’s reasons those cones are up.”

The New Year brings a parade of storms set to hit the West Coast, which means on-and-off rain throughout next week in San Diego County.

Check back for updates as the status of closures may alter due to changes in weather conditions.