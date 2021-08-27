San Diego County reports highest daily COVID case total since January

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County officials Friday reported 1,865 new COVID cases, the highest daily total since late January.



Friday’s data increased the county’s cumulative case count to 328,276, while deaths edged up to 3,877, as 8 new deaths were reported.

The number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus complications increased by 21 from the day before, bringing the region’s total to 650, according to state data, though no new patients were admitted to local intensive care units. That total remained unchanged at 169.

The news comes as city officials are requiring all 11,000 of its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 2

Due to the COVID impacts, the San Diego Police Department has had to suspend academy operations on two occasions, according to Courtney Pittam, press secretary at the office of the Mayor Todd Gloria. Pittam said Friday the San Diego Fire Department has also had to close a fire academy due to numerous COVID outbreaks and make changes in operational protocols when more than 30 personnel were in isolation at one time due to positive COVID tests.

“Recently, staffing shortages have required the Fire Department to shut down some front-line responders to maintain appropriate staffing on fire engines and trucks,” Pittam said.

One month ago, there were 316 people in local hospitals being treated for the virus, 53 of whom were in ICU beds.

A total of 22,983 tests were reported Friday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 7.7%.

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 35.2 in data released Wednesday, compared to last week’s 28.7. That number can be further parsed to 9.3 for fully vaccinated people and 66.9 for those not fully vaccinated.

Both those numbers increased from last week — from six and 55.7, respectively — but the rate of not-fully vaccinated people is seven times higher than those fully vaccinated.

Perhaps more tellingly, the hospitalization rate for the unvaccinated is 32 times higher than those fully vaccinated.

The average daily case rate July 20 was 4.2 per 100,000, according to county data.

More than 4.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.38 million — or around 85% of San Diego County residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number close to 2.09 million, or around 74.4% of the county’s eligible population.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the region. They can be found at medical providers, retail pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider. For a list of locations and more information, go to coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

