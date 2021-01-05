County reports 56 deaths, 1,814 new cases of COVID-19

CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: Registered nurse Eduardo Eran cares for a COVID-19 patient in the Covid ward at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center on December 21, 2020 in Chula Vista, California. According to state figures, Southern California currently has 0 percent of its ICU (Intensive Care Unit) bed capacity remaining amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Health leaders confirmed 56 new deaths attributed to the coronavirus Tuesday and 1,814 new cases of the virus.

Of the 19,182 tests reported to the county on Jan. 4, 9% were new laboratory-confirmed cases.

The county said the 56 new fatalities involved 26 women and 30 men who died between Dec. 2 and Jan. 3. Their deaths follow the record 62 deaths set last Wednesday and 58 deaths reported on New Year’s Day.

County health officials are attributing the increase in deaths to gatherings over the holidays and the presence of the new coronavirus variant that recently emerged in the United Kingdom, which is more contagious than the previous strain.

Public health officials reported 24 new confirmed and four probable cases of the more contagious strain of SARS-CoV2 in San Diego County Tuesday, bringing the region’s total to 32 suspected cases.

Data shows ICU capacity is now at 20% with 380 people in intensive care and 1,609 people hospitalized with the virus county-wide. An additional 62 patients were admitted to area hospitals and 10 more were admitted to ICUs.

Of the 56 deaths reported Tuesday, 12 patients were in their 90s, 13 were in their 80s, 13 were in their 70s, 13 were in their 60s, four were in their 50s, and one patient was in their 20s. Fifty had underlying medical conditions and six have medical history pending.

