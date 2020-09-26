San Diego County reports 405 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

SAN DIEGO — County health officials announced Friday 405 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

Data from the county shows 5% of the 7,713 tests reported Sept. 24 were laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The 14-day rolling average of positive cases is 3.5%, under the target of less than 8%. The deaths of two men in their mid-50s to late-80s increased the region’s death toll to 775. Both men had underlying medical conditions, according to the county.

Health officials said nine of the new cases and one probable case are connected to San Diego State University. A total of 953 confirmed and probable cases have been tied to SDSU since fall semester started Aug. 24. The university said 356 students who live on campus and 578 students off campus have been infected. Cases among 13 visitors and six faculty and staff members have also been confirmed.

Three new community outbreaks were reported Sept. 24 in government settings. Sixteen community outbreaks have been confirmed in the past seven days, above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

A total 3,473 or 7.5% of cases of COVID-19 reported as of Sept. 24 required hospitalization and 817 or 1.8% of all cases and 23.5% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

