County reports 3K new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

SAN DIEGO — Health leaders reported 3,027 new cases of coronavirus and 28 deaths Saturday, bringing San Diego County’s totals to 209,897 cases and 2,065 fatalities.

The new data from the county shows 11% of 27,475 tests were confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The number of hospitalizations rose 149 on Saturday and the number of intensive care admissions increased by six. ICU capacity was at 10% with a total of 1,790 people hospitalized with the virus countywide and 428 in intensive care.

Seven new community outbreaks were confirmed Saturday. Public health officials have confirmed 184 cases associated with 44 outbreaks in the past week.

Saturday’s caseload followed 2,695 new cases and 32 deaths confirmed Friday. UCSD reported 245 of its students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the winter quarter began Jan. 4.

The state of California authorized immediate access to COVID-19 vaccines for all residents aged 65 and older this week, following new guidance from the federal government. However, local officials said because of limited vaccine supply, the county cannot provide COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals 65 years of age and older at this time.

The county said plans are underway to start vaccinating this population of Phase 1B next. There are more than 620,000 people in San Diego County that belong in the Tier 1A vaccine distribution group. With the 65 and older group, health officials are looking at another 500,000, for well over 1 million people eligible for vaccines.

Both available vaccines are not effective without two doses. UCSD Health said it began administering some vaccines to older San Diegans this week.

“This means the start of hopefully the end of this COVID-19 crisis,” said Donald Crawford, one of the first to get a vaccine at UCSD Health. “I got the vaccine because hopefully it will help me and others and we can eventually get back to normal.”

The health agency hopes to have 70% of the county’s population over the age of 16 — or 1,882,554 people — vaccinated by the end of June.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joined other mayors around the U.S. Saturday in asking President-elect Joe Biden to allow cities to directly receive the vaccine to speed up delivery.

Cities like San Diego are part of the vaccination solution – our firefighters are giving #COVID19 vaccines and we're using city sites for distribution. I’m joining other U.S. mayors to ask President-elect @JoeBiden to allow cities to directly receive vaccine to speed up delivery. pic.twitter.com/ABmlkAZTQH — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) January 16, 2021