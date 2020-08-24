San Diego County reports 337 new cases of COVID-19

SAN DIEGO — Health leaders reported 337 new cases of COVID-19 in San Diego County Sunday.

No new deaths were tallied as the total number of cases in the county grew to 36,540.

The 337 positive cases, or 5% of the total 6,783 tests administered Saturday, keep the county under the state threshold of 100 positives per 100,000 people.

The county was officially removed from the state’s monitoring list Tuesday, setting in motion a 14-day countdown that could see K-12 students back in the classroom as soon as Sept. 1, depending on the decisions of individual school districts.

At least 27 schools have been approved for in-person learning by the county.