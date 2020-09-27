San Diego County reports 279 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials confirmed 279 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Sunday, increasing the region’s totals to 46,610 cases and 776 fatalities.

The one death was a woman in her late 70s who had an underlying medical condition.

One new community outbreak in a business was confirmed as of Saturday. From Sept. 20 to Sept. 26, 18 community outbreaks were confirmed. The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

The county reported 8,550 tests as of Saturday and the percentage of new laboratory-confirmed cases was 3%.

The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 3.3%. The target is less than 8%. The seven-day daily average of tests was 8,483.

San Diego State University reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,072 since Aug. 24, the first day of instruction for the fall semester.

The new totals reported by Student Health Services reflect numbers as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

Of the students living on campus, 385 have tested positive and students living off campus totaled 666 positive cases, health services said. A total of eight faculty or staff members have tested positive and 13 “visitors,” people who have had exposure with an SDSU-affiliated individual, have tested positive.

The number of confirmed cases was 1,030, with 42 probable cases.

The information is based on cases reported to Student Health Services by an individual or by a public health official. As more private labs are administering tests, there is a possibility that not all cases are being reported to Student Health Services.

Of the total number of cases in the county, 3,497 — or 7.5% — have required hospitalization and 816 — or 1.8% of all cases — had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Under state monitoring metrics, San Diego County is currently in the second tier, or the red tier. The county’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is 6.9 per 100,000 residents. The testing positivity percentage is 3.8%.

The California Department of Public Health will assess counties’ status with its next report scheduled for Tuesday.