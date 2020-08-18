San Diego County reports 202 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

SAN DIEGO — Seven deaths and 202 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in San Diego County Tuesday.

The County Health and Human Services Agency released new data from Aug. 17 that shows no new community outbreaks were reported.

The 202 new cases brings the total to 35,162 confirmed cases in San Diego County.

A total of 633 people have died from COVID-19, including two women and five men who died between Aug. 14 and Aug. 16. Their ages ranged from early 60s to early 90s and the county said all had underlying medical conditions.

The county was removed from the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list Tuesday after reporting a consistent case rate of fewer than 100 positive tests per 100,000 people.

If the case rate stays under that threshold for the next 14 days, the county’s K-12 students could go back to in-person learning.

The county said no other businesses can reopen until the state provides further guidance.

Check back for updates on this developing story.