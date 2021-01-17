San Diego County reports 1,890 COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials have reported 1,890 new COVID-19 infections and 38 virus-related fatalities.

Sunday’s cases marked the 48th consecutive day with more than 1,000 new diagnoses. More than 3,000 daily infections have been reported 18 times, while the 4,000-case mark has been crossed three times.

The county’s cumulative case total rose to 211,787, and the number of deaths to 2,103.

The county has reported a 56% increase in the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the past 30 days and a 42% increase in ICU admittance during that same time frame.

The number of hospitalizations rose 104 on Sunday and the number of intensive care admissions increased by three.

Twelve new community outbreaks were confirmed on Saturday. In the past seven days, 49 community outbreaks were confirmed, tied to 199 cases. The total number of community outbreaks reached 1,050.

The state of California authorized immediate access to COVID-19 vaccines for all residents aged 65 and older this week, following new guidance from the federal government. But local officials said because of limited vaccine supply, the county cannot provide COVID-19 vaccinations for people 65 and older at this time.

“We understand older San Diegans want to get vaccinated, but right now there is a very limited number of doses for people 65 and older,” said Dr. Eric McDonald, the agency’s medical director of Epidemiology & Immunization Services. “We’re asking San Diegans to be patient, more vaccine is expected in the region soon.”

There are more than 620,000 people in San Diego County that belong in the Tier 1A vaccine distribution group. With the 65-and-older group, health officials are looking at another 500,000, for well over 1 million people eligible for vaccines.

Both available vaccines are not effective without two doses. UC San Diego Health began administering some vaccines to older San Diegans this week, it was announced Friday.