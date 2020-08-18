San Diego County removed from state’s COVID-19 monitoring list

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County was removed from the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list Tuesday, according to the state.

It came after the county has seen a downward trend in positive COVID-19 test results.

County officials first reported that San Diego dropped below 100 cases per 100,000 residents on Wednesday and the rate had remained below that rate since then. However, Chief Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said state officials reviewed the county numbers over the weekend and determined that Saturday, not Wednesday, was the first day the county’s virus infection rate actually dropped below 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

The county reported a rate of 89.9 positive cases per 100,000 people, along with 282 new positive cases Monday, raising the region’s total to 34,960 cases. No new deaths were reported and the total number of deaths remains at 626.

If the county can maintain a case rate below 100 per 100,000 for 14 days, students could theoretically be back in school by as early as Sept. 1, depending on individual school district metrics.

Some 48 elementary schools have filed waivers with the county to return to school early.