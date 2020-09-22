San Diego County remains in red tier, avoids shutdown

SAN DIEGO — It appears San Diego County will remain in the red tier — for now — in the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system.

It’s welcome news for local businesses that were bracing for the potential of a third closure since California instituted the nation’s first statewide shutdown order in March.

State health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly noted Tuesday the county is hovering on the brink of being moved out of the less-restrictive tier.

The state website shows San Diego County’s new adjusted case rate is 6.9. A case rate higher than 7.0 would’ve landed the county in the purple tier.

The rate was 7.9 the previous week, putting the county on warning that it was on the brink of reversing course. The county’s percentage of positive test rate was 3.8, staying well below the 8% rate that would require closures.

Dr. Ghaly said San Diego has worked hard on contact tracing and testing and that authorities were still trying to understand the reasons for a jump in its case rate earlier this month. He noted an outbreak of more than 850 cases at San Diego State University.

“These are going to be ongoing conversations to understand where a county is,” Ghaly said.

California has seen remarkable recent success with the virus but the campus outbreak threatened to put San Diego over a state threshold for cases that mandates many businesses close or restrict indoor operations.

It has been a dizzying turn of events for the county of 3.3 million residents that less than a month ago was the only one in Southern California with virus case numbers low enough to advance to a second level in the state’s four-tiered system for reopening.

Check back for updates on this developing story.