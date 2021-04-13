San Diego County pauses use of J&J vaccine

Boxes of Janssen vaccines sit at a warehouse of Hungaropharma, a Hungarian pharmaceutical wholesale company, in Budapest, Hungary, after the arrival of the first batch of the Johnson & Johnson, US, made one-dose vaccine against the new coronavirus in the country Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The first shopment contains 28 thousand doses of Janssen. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)

SAN DIEGO — Following guidance from the federal government, San Diego County health leaders are pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

San Diego County will immediately pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution. More detailed information will be provided later this morning and this afternoon. This development comes as the CDC and CDPH are pausing use of the vaccine. — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) April 13, 2021

A city spokesperson said San Diego Fire-Rescue has also paused use of the COVID-19 vaccine and Cal Fire appointments for J&J doses will be filled using the Pfizer vaccine.

#OperationCollaboration vaccination efforts function under the direction of San Diego County, and thus our Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccinations are being paused. Fortunately, all J&J appointments scheduled for today will still be honored utilizing the Pfizer vaccine. https://t.co/8xHUWMT5Vb — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) April 13, 2021

The CDC and FDA recommended states pause use of the one-dose COVID-19 vaccine after a series of unusual clots that occurred in six women between 18-48 years old. There was one death and all six cases are still under investigation.

The federal authorities said in a joint news conference Tuesday that they expect the pause to last “a matter of days.”

The Associated Press reports the cases appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which is not yet cleared in the U.S.

