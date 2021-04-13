San Diego County pauses use of J&J vaccine

SAN DIEGO — Following guidance from the federal government, San Diego County health leaders are pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.
A city spokesperson said San Diego Fire-Rescue has also paused use of the COVID-19 vaccine and Cal Fire appointments for J&J doses will be filled using the Pfizer vaccine.
The CDC and FDA recommended states pause use of the one-dose COVID-19 vaccine after a series of unusual clots that occurred in six women between 18-48 years old. There was one death and all six cases are still under investigation.
The federal authorities said in a joint news conference Tuesday that they expect the pause to last “a matter of days.”
The Associated Press reports the cases appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which is not yet cleared in the U.S.
