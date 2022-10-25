SAN DIEGO — A $100 million dollar plan to fight the opioid crisis in San Diego County has been approved.

The plan will use money from settlement lawsuits against those drug manufacturers to help fight the opioid crisis.

“Let’s hope that, that’s some kind of wake up call for these drug manufacturers,” said parent Amy Neville, who lost her son to fentanyl poisoning.

The county plan will help fund medically-assisted treatment, wellness advocates in hospitals, wrap-around services, housing, drug disposal strategies and public information campaigns.

“So that the minute we receive these funds, they can hit the streets and immediately be put to work because the urgency of the situation we face in the streets today, does not allow us to wait,” San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

Last year, the county recorded more than 800 fentanyl-related deaths — a 400% increase since 2019.

“This is a terrible, terrible epidemic. I’m really happy we’re moving in the direction we are to lift people in our community and to save family members and friends and neighbors,” San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson said.

Amy Neville lost her son Alex to fentanyl poisoning. She now helps educate families to prevent others from the same fate.

“It’s obviously the worst thing that can happen to a family, but we’ve taken our pain and turned it into action,” Neville said.

This Saturday, you can drop off your unwanted prescriptions at sheriff’s substations in San Marcos, Poway and Imperial Beach for “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.”