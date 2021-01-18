County offers COVID-19 vaccines for 75 years and older

CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: Long-term care patient Carlos Alegre receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Birch Patrick Skilled Nursing Facility at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center on December 21, 2020 in Chula Vista, California. 72-year-old Alegre is the first patient to receive the vaccine in San Diego County. Long-term care patients and frontline healthcare workers are among those in the CDC’s highest priority group for vaccination. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — People 75 years of age and older can now make appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine in San Diego County.

County health leaders expanded the category of eligible recipients Monday citing a slowing of healthcare worker appointments at COVID-19 vaccination sites.

“We took this action today to add individuals 75 years of age and older because they are at the greatest risk,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., county public health officer. “It remains our intention to expand vaccines to those 65 and older the week of January 25, contingent of vaccine availability.”

Appointments can be made for the Petco Park Vaccination Super Station and other distribution sites providing the county with vaccines.

After the expansion, healthcare workers in all tiers of Phase 1A and people 75 and older in Phase 1B, Tier 1 can now get vaccinated. Appointments are required. Walk-ups and drive-ups without appointments will be turned away.

The county said healthcare workers are encouraged to first contact their doctor or healthcare provider to request the vaccine. If none are available, they should make an appointment for a county site.

The state of California authorized immediate access to COVID-19 vaccines for all residents aged 65 and older last week, following new guidance from the federal government. But local officials said because of limited vaccine supply, the county can’t provide COVID-19 vaccinations for all San Diegans 65 and older yet.

State health leaders on Sunday recommended vaccine providers stop using a batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines after a few suspected allergic reactions at a San Diego vaccination site.

The California Department of Public Health said fewer than 10 people required medical attention in the 24 hours after the doses from Moderna Lot 041L20A were administered at Petco Park last week.