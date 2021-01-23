County says 65 and up can now get vaccines at all sites

SAN DIEGO — County leaders say San Diegans 65 years and older can now sign up for appointments to get the coronavirus vaccine at county vaccination sites.

San Diego County began offering vaccinations to people 75 and up on Monday. They expanded the eligible group to include people 65 and older on Saturday.

County-hosted COVID-19 vaccination events are open to healthcare workers, all tiers of Phase 1A and people 65 and older. If you’re eligible, first contact your doctor or medical provider. If you can’t get a COVID-19 vaccine from your doctor, you can sign up for a vaccine at a county site.

Effective now, people 65 and older can make an appointment at County COVID-19 vaccination sites. https://t.co/SSTf6fosSU — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) January 23, 2021

The state of California authorized immediate access to COVID-19 vaccines for all residents 65 and older last week following new guidance from the federal government. Local officials said at the time that they couldn’t provide vaccinations for the entire age group because of limited vaccine supply. They expected to start vaccinating 65 and up by the end of January.

The county told healthcare providers to begin vaccinating 65 and older if doses were available. UCSD Health and Scripps Health were already administering vaccines by appointment last week.

“With a number of healthcare providers now vaccinating in the age group, and the UC San Diego Health Super Station having a surplus of appointments, the decision was made this afternoon,” Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., county public health officer, said.

