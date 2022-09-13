SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Library system is adding a new item to the list of things than visitors can check out.

On Tuesday, officials announced that all 33 branches in the area will begin lending out Chromebook computers and hotspots to those in need in an effort to close the digital divide. More than 7,000 laptops will be available across the county, according to the County News Center.

The program was funded by a $4.3 million grant from the Emergency Connectivity Fund. Library cardholders can check out the laptop, a hotspot, and charging cables for free for up to one year.

“This is a great example of how the library creatively responds to serve our community, said County Library Director Migell Acosta. “These resources provide important online access that can support education, healthcare services, employment options and connect them to a myriad of County services.”

Those looking to check out a laptop saying that they do not have sufficient equipment or access to the internet, and minors who are interested in getting a computer will need to have a parent or guardian complete a form.

Since rolling out the program in June, more than 3,000 laptops have been handed out by librarians throughout the county, according to officials.

“A young mother from the Lakeside Branch told library staff that the program was life-changing, and an unsheltered customer said she hopes it will enable her to find a job,” the article from the County News Center states.

For more information on this TechConnect program or any of the other tech programs from the SDCL, click HERE.