SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Library has announced expanded hours for all 33 locations, authorities said Friday in a press release.

According to officials with the San Diego County Library system, all branches will expand their hours to the general public beginning on Monday, April 11. Additionally, the county’s six largest libraries, El Cajon, Encinitas, La Mesa, Poway, San Marcos, and Vista, will now be open seven days a week.

New hours of operations, branch locations, and current programs available can be found by clicking HERE.