County leaders step up COVID-19 enforcement

SAN DIEGO — County leaders are increasing enforcement of the COVID-19 health order, it was announced Tuesday.

The office of County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said a policy to step up enforcement for businesses not in compliance was passed with support of the majority of the Board of Supervisors.

“We are increasing resources and reaffirming our commitment to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in San Diego County by expanding the scope and commitment of enforcement by our county’s compliance team,” Fletcher said. “Taking these actions will protect lives and help in the regional effort to beat COVID-19.”

The board considered three enforcement options at an Aug. 4, 2020 meeting and selected the lowest level of compliance enforcement. With the surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the new Board of Supervisors reviewed the enforcement options and chose to adopt all of the measures presented last August.

The full scope of the compliance team now includes:

Inspections responsive to complaints Egregious cases in violation of state and county public health order Outbreaks Operation prohibited under public health order

Conduct proactive inspections (Added Action on 1/12/21)

Distribute citations for violating safe reopening plan (Added Action on 1/12/21)

Businesses not in compliance with public health orders will not be eligible to receive county relief funding, as is legally possible (Added Action on 1/12/21)

Enforcement on entities should be fair and consistent with science and data that is available (Added Action on 1/12/21)

Fletcher’s office said the compliance team has issued 335 cease-and-desist orders with one-third of recipients still in violation of the health order.

San Diegans who see violations can contact the County of San Diego’s Safe Reopening Compliance Team at 858-694-2900 or send an email to SafeReopeningComplianceTeam@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Daily COVID-19 records continue to fall with regularity in San Diego County as state and local officials work to stem the tide of a surging pandemic.

Public health officials reported 2,907 new COVID-19 infections Monday, making the 42nd consecutive day with more than 1,000 new diagnoses.

The county has reported 28 confirmed and 13 suspect diagnoses of the more virulent new coronavirus variant known as B.1.1.7., first detected in the United Kingdom in December. There have been no confirmed deaths locally connected to the variant.