San Diego County gas prices rise for 27th consecutive day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Sunday for the 27th consecutive day and 45th time in 46 days, increasing 1.8 cents to $3.791, its highest amount since Dec. 4, 2019.

The average price has increased 44.6 cents over the past 46 days, including 1.4 cents on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 7.2 cents more than one week ago, 31.2 cents higher than one month ago and 27.6 cents greater than one year ago.