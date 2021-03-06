San Diego County gas prices rise for 26th consecutive day

A driver closes the cap after filling up at a Los Angeles gas station on April 9, 2019, as southern California gas prices, already the highest in the nation, continue to rise. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Saturday for the 26th consecutive day and 44th time in 45 days, increasing 1.4 cents to $3.773, its highest amount since Dec. 5, 2019.

The average price has increased 42.8 cents over the past 45 days, including eight-tenths of a cent on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 6.5 cents more than one week ago, 30 cents higher than one month ago and 24.9 cents greater than one year ago.