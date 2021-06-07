San Diego County could move to yellow tier this week

SAN DIEGO — Businesses around San Diego County are bracing for restrictions to peel back in the yellow tier, which could happen this week.

Wine tasting at San Pasqual Winery in Seaport Village has mostly been outdoors recently.

“It really hasn’t been worth opening up to 25% indoors,” said co-owner Mike McWilliams.

Dropping to the less-restrictive yellow tier would mean owners Mike and Linda McWilliams could operate at 50%, or even 75% if all guests show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. They hope welcoming more customers indoors will mean a spike in merchandise and bottle sales, especially as tourism returns.

They’re cautious about returning to indoor wine tasting before the state’s economy fully reopens June 15.

“Just cause you never know,” Mike McWilliams said.

Later this month, they plan to bring back the indoor wine tasting and open a new sparkling wine bar next door, though hiring remains an obstacle.

“We’re finding that getting enough staff is one of our biggest issues to deal with right now,” he said.

Over at Invictus Fitness, owner CJ Martin said it feels like gyms are finally able to operate close to normal since gyms were limited to 10% capacity indoors during the red tier.

“At the end of the day, we want to keep people healthy and improve their lifestyle, so being shut down when I feel like we could have helped,” he said. “That was really tough for us.”

Under the yellow tier, gyms can operate at 50% capacity indoors. That’s up from the 25% from the current orange tier.

Like other business owners, Martin said the real game changer will be June 15.