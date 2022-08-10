SAN DIEGO — Wedding bells were ringing a little longer outside of the San Diego County Administration Center Wednesday.

Some couples can now get married there at the Clerk’s Office at night. More than 80 lovely couples walked into the county clerk’s office, got married and walked out with their marriage certificate at a time that was a little more convenient for them.

The love at the County Clerk’s Office continued after hours Wednesday, as couples said their “I do’s” after work.

“It’s definitely a huge help with the workload that I have. We both kind of go through on a day-to-day basis. For San Diego to open up after hours is definitely a huge help. It wouldn’t be able to happen the way it does,” newlywed Samuel Thorne said.

The County Clerk’s Office said it realized most couples booked their weddings there during its last office hours. So for the first time, it is allowing couples to get married from the hours of 5 to 7:30 p.m.

“A lot of our couples wanted to get married in the evenings, especially our military couples. The folks that couldn’t get off between the hours of 9 to 5. So we said we got to do more. We got to bring love after hours,” Jordan Marks with the County Clerk’s Office.

Getting married at the county administration building also makes more economical sense as the cost of venues, food, labor and supplies have gone up due to inflation.

“Things have gone up so much and couples are seeing a big jump from a $30,000 wedding all the way up to a $60,000 wedding,” said wedding planner Suher Haidar of Refined Forever Events.

Haidar says she is seeing clients downsize or delay their weddings in response.

“We just decided to do it here. Real quick but eventually we’ll do something bigger,” newlywed Angel Oliveras said.

The cost for a marriage license and ceremony at the county administration building is just $158.

“$30,000, $60,000, whatever it might be versus coming here. It’s like a beautiful place and to be able to get it done. More sentimental. It was about us. Not the big venue. Not all the people. It was just us here—doing what we wanted and that’s what made it more special than ever,” newlyweds Samuel and Gabby Thorne said.

If you missed your chance to get married Wednesday, the clerk’s office will have another “Love After Hours Wedding Services” opportunity on Sept.17 at offices across the county.