SAN DIEGO — Monday is “Pi Day,” a fun excuse to enjoy a slice of the baked dessert based on the date’s abbreviation: 3.14, like the mathematical constant.

In preparation for March 14, Yelp compiled their best-reviewed pie shops in every state, and a San Diego County bakery came out on top in California.

California Mountain Bakery in Wynola, a small rural community in the Julian area, was ranked best in the state based on a variety of factors, including the overall number of ratings and the positivity of the reviews. As of Friday afternoon, the little shop had a sterling five-star rating on the customer review platform, with visitors raving about the bakery’s variety of sweet pies and savory options.

The shop is a family affair. When FOX 5 gave the bakery a call to share the news of Yelp’s top rating, Matilde Padilla answered the phone and helpfully fielded some questions. She is the daughter of Raul Padilla, who has owned and operated the shop for nearly 10 years. Matilde’s brother, also named Raul, manages the shop and a third sibling, their sister, works in the store, too.

The shop uses fresh, local fruit for its pies when in-season. A visitor in December shared a photo of a sign advertising a range of options, including pies that combined apple with cherry, summerberry, mango, boysenberry and blueberry. Danishes, biscuits and breakfast sandwiches round out the offerings.

Reviewers say stopping at the bakery is a perfect way to cap a visit to the mountains for other activities.

“THIS IS A MUST HAVE STOP after a long hike,” wrote Cynthia H., a Carmel Valley resident. “Trust me.”

“If I could give more stars I would. This is hands down one of my favorite places to visit and a MUST after a hike in the mountains,” added Kimberly G. “The customer service is always great and the staff is very sweet.”

Reviewers were also complimentary of the price-point, like Teddy B., who said he didn’t feel like he paid a tourist’s premium for baked goods at the shop.

It may seem far-flung, but a drive to Wynola from downtown San Diego is only about an hour and 15 minutes without traffic. And venturing out to the mountains for a slice of pie is not a foreign concept for many locals: Grabbing a slice in Julian right down the road is a rite of passage.

If you can’t make it out to the mountains, though, the shop sells pies wholesale to a variety of grocers. That includes some Barons Market and Frazier Farms Market locations in San Diego, along with smaller rural stores.

If you want to visit in person, you should note that the shop is only open for walk-ins on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That means you’d need to visit this weekend — or get one of the company’s pies at the grocery store — if you want to enjoy one on Pi Day itself. You can learn more on the bakery’s Facebook page.

View Yelp’s state-by-state pie rankings here.