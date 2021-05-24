San Diego County average gas price drops slightly

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped three-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.160, one day after rising two-tenths of a cent to its highest amount since Oct. 15, 2019.

The average price has risen 24 of the past 27 days, increasing 12.2 in that span, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is six-tenths of a cent higher than one week ago, 13 cents more than one month ago and $1.274 greater than one year ago. It has risen 113 of the past 124 days, increasing 81.5 cents, and 93.3 cents since the start of the year.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

