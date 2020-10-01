San Diego city staff at council meeting to quarantine after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO – San Diego city government officials in attendance during Tuesday’s City Council meeting are being asked to self-quarantine after an employee present in the meeting tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

The city has informed every person who was in the proximity of the individual to quarantine for the next two weeks, said Craig Gustafson, a spokesman for Mayor Kevin Faulconer. City facilities have new safety and cleaning protocols brought on the by the pandemic, including conducting temperature checks at entry points, social distancing and requiring employees to wear face masks, Gustafson said.

The story first was reported Wednesday by Voice of San Diego.

“The City is committed to the safety of its facilities and will ensure that every individual gets the care and resources they need,” Gustafson said in an emailed statement.

According to the city’s video of the meeting, council members present for all or part of the meeting include Monica Montgomery Steppe, Chris Cate, Scott Sherman and Vivian Moreno. Council President Georgette Gomez, Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry and council members Jennifer Campbell and Mark Kersey participated virtually.

Faulconer was not in attendance during Tuesday’s meeting.

As of Wednesday, San Diego County has recorded 47,180 COVID-19 cases and 783 deaths, including 195 new cases and two additional deaths reported since Tuesday.