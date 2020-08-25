San Diego city parks now available for gyms, churches

SAN DIEGO – For the past 18 years, Bryan Schuller’s workout classes at Wired Fitness only have been outdoors.

He said with permits only costing about $96 every three months, it just made sense.



“Everybody has always told me, ‘Open a gym, open a gym,’” Schuller said. “And I’m like, for what reason? $2,500 rent, all the overhead, operating expenses?”

Now, unexpected competition has emerged.

San Diego County gyms were forced to close their doors to indoor workouts earlier this year following a change to the local public health order amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Although allowed to operate their businesses outdoors, that wasn’t a reality for some.

But because of an executive order signed by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, gyms and places of worship now are allowed to seek a permit to use any of the city’s 340 parks.

“I was the first one in the office, the first day available (to apply),” Schuller said. “If we miss our window, let our permits lapse, let somebody else snatch them up when we’ve been in a certain spot for over 12 years? You don’t want to let that happen.”

According to the city, permits are being made available on a first-come, first-served basis. So far, more than 1,000 people have made contact with the city inquiring about obtaining one.

To qualify to use the parks for workouts or worship, the city requires applicants to have insurance, a city business tax certificate and a safe reopening plan.

Ryan Rapada, who works out with coworkers four days a week at North Park Community Park, said he loved hearing of gyms seeking park permits. He said he’s missed the larger classes usually reserved for indoor settings.

“It is nice to be a part of a class to have others push you,” Rapada said.