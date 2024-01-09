SAN DIEGO — San Diego city leaders voted against a request to bring a megachurch to the San Diego neighborhood. It’s a decision that was around six years in the making.

Whether for or against the project to a plant a church at the intersection of the Interstate 8 and College Ave., the number of residents and parishioners in attendance was a testament to its relevant importance among the Navajo community.

However, Tuesday night’s decision by San Diego City Council put a multi-year long fight to rest.

The meeting ended in a 6-2 vote, striking down the planting of a 900-seat megachurch called All People’s Church.

The results brewed a scale of emotions, some celebratory, while other took a more somber tone, mourning a hope lost in what would’ve been a new place of worship for a San Diego congregation in search of a place to put their roots down.

“Obviously it’s going to be really sad for the 150 people who were in this room was us,” said All People’s Church Pastor Robert Herber. “I’m surprised at what happened, so I have no idea what we’ll do, I think we did a good job, I think we were willing to make concessions.”

District 7 Councilmember Raul Campillo represents Del Cerro and led the motion to deny the project. His concern centered around his claims of errors in the Environmental Impact Report, calling into question the research done on potential safety impacts off the I-8 into College Ave.

“There are significant mathematical problems with the way the average daily trips to this area were going to be created by the development. When the math is wrong, it means it’s violating the law and we can’t pass it,” the councilmember explained.

The lead up to the decision took nearly four hours where hundreds fought either for or against the project, but down both sides, the issue of safety was king.

“All People’s Church has done that, they make our community safer, they’re going to beautify that lot that right now is a place where a lot of crime is committed,” one resident said who lives in a neighboring community to Del Cerro.

The Del Cerro area is now left with questions of what’s next for the nearly six-acre land. For resident Michael Livingston, he’s vying for what he calls a citywide necessity.

“The bottom line is that San Diego needs housing. Del Cerro is a high resource area. We have amenities, we can offer that to new residents, let’s do that,” Livingston said.