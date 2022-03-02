SAN DIEGO – San Diego city leaders and law enforcement held a news conference Wednesday to spotlight the city’s recent rise in homicides and pledged to take action to halt the trend.

Thus far in 2022, the city has tallied 10 homicides, up from seven in the same time a year ago, police data shows. Police also are reporting 44 non-fatal shootings and what Mayor Todd Gloria called “a considerable number of assaults.”

Arrests have been made in eight of the city’s 10 homicides this year, according to SDPD Chief David Nisleit, but he said there still are 10 area families now missing a loved one due to senseless acts of violence.

“In my 34 years now, I have never seen the proliferation of the number of guns in our streets and the number of persons that have guns on them right now,” Nisleit said.

Leaders highlighted recent deadly shootings in the Mount Hope and Mountain View neighborhoods. Some of the recent notable incidents include:

In addition, police say officers have recovered 372 guns off the streets, including 77 so-called “ghost guns,” which were banned by the city last fall.

San Diego police investigators are seen on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 on the scene of a shooting that killed San Diego resident Jimmie Lee Roberts III and wounded another man outside of Mike’s Market in the Mountain View neighborhood. (Zack Holman, KSWB)

“We hear you and are taking action,” Gloria said.

The city says they are sending clean-up crews to paint over graffiti, fixing street lights and increasing police patrol. San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said he knows efforts to help the city’s youth ultimately benefit the entire community.

“We need our young folks to feel loved, because hurt people, hurt people, and love people, love people,” Elo-Rivera said. “That might seem overly simplistic, might seem like a soft way to address such a serious issue but I think long term and holistically, it’s actually how we make progress.”