SAN DIEGO – San Diego city leaders and law enforcement held a news conference Wednesday to spotlight the city’s recent rise in homicides and pledged to take action to halt the trend.
Thus far in 2022, the city has tallied 10 homicides, up from seven in the same time a year ago, police data shows. Police also are reporting 44 non-fatal shootings and what Mayor Todd Gloria called “a considerable number of assaults.”
Arrests have been made in eight of the city’s 10 homicides this year, according to SDPD Chief David Nisleit, but he said there still are 10 area families now missing a loved one due to senseless acts of violence.
“In my 34 years now, I have never seen the proliferation of the number of guns in our streets and the number of persons that have guns on them right now,” Nisleit said.
Leaders highlighted recent deadly shootings in the Mount Hope and Mountain View neighborhoods. Some of the recent notable incidents include:
- National City resident Kyle Delangel was shot and killed Feb. 19 outside of a Miramar-area bar;
- San Diego man Jimmie Lee Roberts III was gunned down Feb. 15 outside of a Mountain View liquor store;
- 37-year-old Abram Santos was found dead near a freeway off-ramp Feb. 13;
- Erick Balanzar, a 14-year-old freshman at King Chavez High School, was killed Jan. 31 in a drive-by shooting outside the Island Gardens Apartments in Mount Hope;
- 68-year-old Martin Andara of Santee, died on New Year’s Day when he was pushed into the path of an oncoming train;
- 27-year-old Rodrigo Diaz-Perez was stabbed to death in a brawl on a Logan Heights street corner; and
- Fatima Marin Cedillo, 22, died in a stabbing at a park in San Diego’s Sabre Springs community.
In addition, police say officers have recovered 372 guns off the streets, including 77 so-called “ghost guns,” which were banned by the city last fall.
“We hear you and are taking action,” Gloria said.
The city says they are sending clean-up crews to paint over graffiti, fixing street lights and increasing police patrol. San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said he knows efforts to help the city’s youth ultimately benefit the entire community.
“We need our young folks to feel loved, because hurt people, hurt people, and love people, love people,” Elo-Rivera said. “That might seem overly simplistic, might seem like a soft way to address such a serious issue but I think long term and holistically, it’s actually how we make progress.”