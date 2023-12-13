SAN DIEGO — The Housing Action Package 2.0 just passed the San Diego City Council in a seven-to-one vote.

This new plan is geared to reduce regulations for developers to build more housing with less restrictions in a shorter amount of time.

The HAP 2.0 will allow less restrictions on accessory dwelling units, less need for parking with new developments near transit, and allow developers to build their low or moderate-income housing in a separate area as long as it’s within a three mile area with similar amenities as the primary development.

The plan is calling for as many as 109,000 new units of housing by the end of 2029.

San Diego Mayor Mayor Todd Gloria released this statement on the matter:

“The lack of affordable housing is central to many of our city’s top challenges, particularly homelessness and sky-high rents. This series of reforms will boost the supply of homes and reduce the cost of housing, help our businesses recruit and retain talent, and put more hard-earned dollars back into the pockets of everyday San Diegans.”