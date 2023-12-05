SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council is voted unanimously to declare a behavioral health bed crisis during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

City officials say there are is a severe lack of beds for people who are suffering from behavioral health issues, which includes mental disorders and substance abuse — a shortage that they contend is worsening the city’s homelessness crisis.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, Councilmembers Raul Campillo and Kent Lee held a news conference about the need to declare a behavioral health bed crisis in the city of San Diego.

In September, Campillo called for the city to take a deep dive into the lack of mental health beds and found the numbers to be shocking.

Since 2017, he said the state’s community care licensing division reported that 146 — or 19% —of the 781 licensed adult residential facilities in San Diego closed. The closures decreased the number of available beds by over 2,500.

Services for the elderly also were hobbled by closures, with the shuttering of 138 — or about 19% — of the 719 residential facilities dedicated to their care. According to Campillo, that reduced the number of people that could be served by over 1,350.

City leaders say police and firefighters are on the front lines dealing with behavioral health calls every day and that it needs to change.

Campillo and Lee believe that having a behavioral health bed crisis declaration would be one way for the city to seek additional assistance or potential reimbursements from state and federal governments to get more beds online.

In addition, Campillo also plans to ask San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and other city departments to explore updating zoning ordinances so that behavioral health facilities don’t have as many barriers to build and operate.

Since Tuesday’s measure was approved, a spokesperson for Campillo said the city attorney’s office will work with his office to develop a resolution for the declaration.