San Diego City Council approves Mission Valley sale to SDSU

San Diego City Councilmembers will consider next week the city’s pending sale of 132 acres of land to San Diego State University for its proposed Mission Valley Stadium site. (Photo courtesy of San Diego State)

SAN DIEGO – San Diego City Council voted unanimously Friday to sell 132 acres of land including the Mission Valley stadium site to San Diego State University for $86.2 million.

The sale clears the way for a massive SDSU expansion to include a renovated stadium complex as well as market-rate and affordable housing units and some 80 acres of parks and open space along the San Diego River. SDSU expects to take ownership of the site in late July following two June City Council hearings to finalize details of the purchase and sale agreement, according to a joint news release by the city and university.

In a statement, Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the vote signals “a new future” for Mission Valley, “one with an expansive river park, a new stadium and a world-class campus that will serve our region for generations to come.”

“Both parties wanted to get this done right, and the time and thoughtfulness put into this agreement have created a final product San Diegans can be proud of,” Faulconer said. “This agreement is fair and equitable, and I want to thank Council President Gomez, City Attorney Elliott and SDSU for their commitment.”

SDSU President Adela de la Torre called the decision “a pivotal milestone moment.”

“SDSU Mission Valley will be a true revitalization of public land in all aspects of the plan,” de la Torre said. “We are thrilled to take this critical next step toward closing the sale and creating generational opportunities for all San Diegans.”

It’s a go! City Council gives approval to move forward with purchase and sale agreement on SDSU West, Mission Valley Stadium project. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/ow6zx5x4oO — Jeff McAdam (@JeffMcAdamTV) May 29, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.