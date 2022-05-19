SAN DIEGO — A young scientist who studied engineering in San Diego will become the first Mexican-born woman to fly to space, a group sponsoring her trip announced.

Katya Echazarreta, 26, will travel aboard a Blue Origin space flight as a “citizen astronaut” for Space for Humanity, an aerospace exploration non-profit arranging flights for Americans from various walks of life.

Echazarreta was born in Guadalajara, Mexico and moved to the U.S. at age seven, according to her Space for Humanity bio. The immigration process separated her from her family for five years.

“My Grandmother told me to ‘remember that even though we are apart, we are under the same sky,’” Echazarreta said in a statement shared by the organization. “That message has always stuck with me and speaks to the potential power of the Overview Effect, to understand that we are all connected on the same planet, facing the same challenges.”

Space for Humanity defines the Overview Effect as the unique shift in perspective provided by viewing the Earth from space. The group believes that experience has profound potential to help people grow personally and as a leader once back on firm ground. The group’s mission is to make the Overview Effect available to “all of humanity,” not just a select few.

Echazarreta may not be the kind of person who historically has gotten to travel to space, but it would be a stretch to call her just another “average citizen.”

She overcame significant language and cultural barriers to excel in school. Eventually she honed her remarkable scientific talents at San Diego City College, where she studied electrical engineering and was named the 2016 Student of the Year before transferring to UCLA.

In Los Angeles, Echazarreta researched robotics, getting hands-on experience that helped her secure an internship at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, according to the university. She’s continued to work at JPL while also pursuing a master’s at Johns Hopkins University.

Along the way, the young scientist built an online following, with thousands of people checking out content about her work on TikTok and Instagram, seeing her in the popular YouTube series “Netflix IRL” and keeping up with her latest developments on a personal blog. Through it all, Echazarreta inspires and empowers other women to break into male-dominated fields of STEM, Space for Humanity says.

The group picked Echazarreta among some 7,000 citizen applicants for the first trip with their program.

Blue Origin — Jeff Bezos’ private space travel company — originally slated the flight for Friday, May 20. That launch got delayed by an issue with one of the vehicle’s back-up systems, and the company did not immediately set a new date for the trip.