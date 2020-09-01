San Diego Catholic Diocese to resume indoor services this week

The head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego said Tuesday its parishes can resume holding indoor Masses this week, joining a growing list of local organizations allowed to reopen after the state recently issued new guidance for industries to return.

SAN DIEGO – The head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego said Tuesday its parishes can resume holding indoor Masses this week, joining a growing list of local organizations allowed to reopen after the state recently issued new guidance for industries to return.

In a statement, Bishop Robert W. McElroy said indoor services are limited to no more than 100 people. Churches in the diocese, which serve 1.3 million Catholics in San Diego and Imperial counties, will feature several health and safety measures, including requiring masks, instituting new traffic patterns for communion and discouraging the “physical expression” of the Sign of Peace, among others.

Churches can return indoors as early as Wednesday, McElroy said, but not all are expected to resume regular indoor services right away.

“In talking with several pastors, it is clear to me that parishes will make different choices in San Diego County on whether to hold Mass inside, outside or both in the coming weeks,” he said. “Pastors should make the choice that best fits their physical situation and community desires.”

In Imperial County, for example, diocesan leaders are waiting for public health officials to release new provisions for outdoor worship, a decision they say could come “soon.”

“For that reason, we will discuss all of the options and reach a consensus of how to proceed,” McElroy said.

The diocese plans to continuing streaming its Masses “wherever possible,” an option McElroy noted has been a “lifeline” for elderly residents and other vulnerable populations. He also commended pastors, parish staff and the community for adapting to the shifting guidelines of a global pandemic.

“I commend the pastors for the magnificent efforts they have undertaken to serve our people and bring them the sacramental life of the Church,” he said.