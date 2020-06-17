San Diego calls for applicants to serve on redistricting commission

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego will redraw its City Council districts this year, and the city is asking members of the public to apply before June 30 if they want to become part of the redistricting commission.

The end of June marks the last day of the application and nomination period. The commission will be made up of nine members, one each from the city’s nine districts and two alternate members. A local appointing authority of three retired, ostensibly impartial judges will select the members of the commission.

The districts are redrawn every census year.

“Applications have been low and it is imperative to get the word out in order to ensure a large and diverse applicant pool that represents our communities,” a statement from the city’s elections and research office said.

The application is available online via a PDF, or it can be mailed out to interested parties.

The commission will have the exclusive ability to adopt plans specifying City Council district boundaries for San Diego. The redrawing of district boundaries is “designed to ensure local legislatures are representative of the city’s population and are used for ALL elections,” the statement said.

For more information on the application process, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 619-533-4000, cityclerk@sandiego.gov, or visit the website at sandiego.gov/city-clerk/redistricting-commission.