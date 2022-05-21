SAN DIEGO — San Diego and California each broke their record-high gas prices Saturday as the cost of a gallon surged about 30 cents higher than it was one month ago.

In San Diego County, a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline costs $6.024 on average, according to data compiled by AAA.

That was just a fraction higher than the amount that set the previous record Friday, but the new average represents an increase of about 10 cents on the week and around 27 cents over the past month.

California’s new average rose slightly to about $6.07, per AAA, the highest statewide average ever.

Analysts with the auto club said demand for gasoline is not falling with the record-prices, keeping costs elevated. Experts commonly cite the nation’s strong employment numbers and pent-up demand for travel after COVID-19 as reasons why demand remains so high.

Other lingering effects of the pandemic, including a slow bounce-back in production from suppliers, labor shortages and supply chain issues, have kept the flow of gasoline far behind demand.

The war in Ukraine has made energy markets particularly volatile and caused some nations to swear off Russian oil, tightening global supplies further.

As The Hill reports, refineries may also be turning to diesel and jet fuel as a more profitable use of their limited supply.

In California, a variety of state-level factors — including some of the highest gas taxes in the nation, more stringent environmental standards and geographic challenges — drive costs all the higher.

Efforts to send California residents direct relief payments to offset the costs have stalled. On Friday, members of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration continued to call for the passage of his $400 direct payment plan, while legislators stood by their own proposal to make payments to taxpayers based on income and family size. Many state Republicans want to pause the state’s gas tax.